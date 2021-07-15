Jon Moxley is still your IWGP United States champion.
The Purveyor of Violence was defending the NJPW belt against Machine Gun Karl Anderson from the Good Brothers in a hot opener that had the fans in Austin on their feet. After a wild back and forth Moxley connected with his signature Paradigm Shift finisher for the victory.
.@MachineGunKA came with a game plan as he takes control!
NOT SO FAST! @JonMoxley with the BIG SUPERPLEX!
WHEW, that one was close.
AND STILL! @JonMoxley retains the #IWGP US Championship.
Afterwards the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer cut a promo backstage challenging Moxley to a Texas Deathmatch on next week’s Fyter Fest night two. See his promo below.
The Murderhawk Monster @LanceHoyt lays out the challenge to @JonMoxley next week in Dallas: Texas Deathmatch!
