Jon Moxley is still your IWGP United States champion.

The Purveyor of Violence was defending the NJPW belt against Machine Gun Karl Anderson from the Good Brothers in a hot opener that had the fans in Austin on their feet. After a wild back and forth Moxley connected with his signature Paradigm Shift finisher for the victory.

Afterwards the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer cut a promo backstage challenging Moxley to a Texas Deathmatch on next week’s Fyter Fest night two. See his promo below.