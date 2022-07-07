Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured Jon Moxley defending the interim world championship against Brody King in the main event, a match that was made after the House of Black member won the first ever Royal Rampage Battle Royal last Friday.
The bout, as expected, was a hard-hitting back and forth, but in the end the Purveyor of Violence would emerge victorious after trapping King in the bully choke. This marks his first successful defense since winning the belt at Forbidden Door over Hiroshi Tanahashi.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Full results to tonight's Dynamite can be found here.