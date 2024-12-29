Adam Copeland has returned to All Elite Wrestling.

During the main event of AEW Worlds End 2024, Jon Moxley defeated Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and Hangman Page to retain the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Following the match, Moxley was attacking everyone in his path. This led to FTR’s music hitting to make the save. As they were making their way down the ramp, the lights went out and the former Edge’s music hit.

Copeland hit Moxley with a spear and then put him in a crossface using a broken piece of a chair.

As the show went off the air, it was announced that FTR and Adam Copeland will be facing off against the Death Riders on this week’s Fight For The Fallen themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

You can check out some highlights from the match and post-match segment below: