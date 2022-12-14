Jon Moxley is returning to DEFY Wrestling.

The top indie promotion will celebrate their 6th anniversary with the DEFY Year 6 event on Saturday, February 11 from Washington Hall in Seattle, WA.

There’s no word yet on who Moxley will be wrestling. His last DEFY appearance was at Wild Ones on April 30, where he defeated Tom Lawlor.

Tickets for DEFY Year 6 will go on sale this Friday at 10am to the general public, but the Patreon pr-sale begins Thursday at 1pm. Full details can be found in the tweet below.

[ BREAKING ] The return of MOX!! It's the can't-miss spectacle each year –

the ANNIVERSARY SHOW! DEFY YEAR6 | SAT 2.11.23 | WA HALL | 16+ TICKETS ARE ON SALE THIS WEEK!!

General On-sale: FRI 12.16 at 10am

Patreon Pre-sale: THR 12.15 at 1pm

🎟️https://t.co/DFWDGP0JAR pic.twitter.com/3ttZ8QA8W1 — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) December 13, 2022

