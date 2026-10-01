Jon Moxley shared one final story about PAC after Wednesday night’s special tribute edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air.

Moxley addressed the Pittsburgh crowd following the September 30 show at the Petersen Events Center, thanking the fans for being part of an emotional night honoring the late Benjamin Satterley.

“Thank you, Pittsburgh, for tonight. I know this wasn’t what anybody expected when they bought a pair of wrestling tickets, but this was something really special. Thank you for sharing it with us,” Moxley said.

Moxley acknowledged how difficult it had been for everyone throughout the night to find the right words before recalling one of his favorite memories of PAC.

“A lot of people tonight tried to put into words something when there is no words and I don’t have anybody, I don’t have any special or smart or genius words for the situation where there are no words,” he said. “But I wanted to share this one thing that PAC said one time that was one of the most, one of my favorite lines anybody’s ever said specific to us.”

The moment happened while the Death Riders were filming a promo in Moxley’s basement. For the segment, they decided to have PAC sitting inside a sauna, which Moxley remembered as a fitting setting for “a b*stard” like PAC.

“We thought it was funny for him to be sitting in a sauna just sweating, being a b*stard, miserable in a sauna and describing who we are, what this team is, what we do every single day,” Moxley recalled.

That was when PAC delivered a line that stuck with Moxley.

“And he said, forgive my language, he said, ‘We are professionals who give a sh*t.’”

Moxley said the statement became one of his favorite descriptions of what he and those around him strive for in professional wrestling.

“And it’s probably my favorite thing anybody has ever said and it’s what we aspire to,” Moxley continued. “It’s just a cooler, funner way to say what we aspire to every single day.”

Moxley then expanded PAC’s message beyond wrestling, encouraging those in attendance to approach whatever they do in life with the same sense of purpose.

“And not everybody’s a pro wrestler. Maybe you do something else. But whatever you do with your time while you’re here every single day, give a sh*t,” he said. “Do what you got. If you’re going to cook an omelet, if you’re going to go to your job, if you’re going to pick your kids up from school and take them to the park, whatever it is you do, do it with purpose and give a sh*t.”

Moxley closed by stressing gratitude and the importance of surrounding yourself with people who care about the same things.

“Do it with purpose and gratitude. Surround yourself with people that you love that also give a sh*t about the same things that you do and that I don’t know, cause I don’t know anything but that might be the key to life.”

Wednesday’s Dynamite featured tributes and memories of PAC throughout the broadcast, with several wrestlers also honoring him during their matches. Will Ospreay notably performed PAC’s signature Black Arrow to defeat Ricochet in one of the featured bouts on the tribute show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 9/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.