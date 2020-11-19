During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT world champion Jon Moxley cut a promo to hype his contract signing with number one contender Kenny Omega later in the program. It was here that the Purveyor of Violence revealed that he and his wife Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young in WWE) were expecting a baby. Check it out below.

A fight is a fight and when it comes down to it – Jon Moxley is ready to fight tooth & nail for his AEW World Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/QIj6yBjgPo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020

AEW President Tony Khan would respond to the news by writing, “Congratulations @ReneePaquette and @JonMoxley!! That’s the best news we’ve ever broken on #AEWDynamite!!”

Renee would later post the following photo on Instagram.

