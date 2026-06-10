Jon Moxley appreciates many aspects of AEW, but one element of the promotion stands out above the rest for the reigning AEW Continental Champion.

Throughout its history, AEW has built a reputation for running shows in a variety of unique venues.

From its early days at Daily’s Place to events held in music venues, outdoor settings, and other unconventional locations, the company has often taken a different approach than traditional wrestling promotions.

During a recent interview with Fox 19 Now Cincinnati (see video below), Moxley praised AEW’s venue selection and explained why he feels the atmosphere created by those buildings enhances the fan experience.

“That’s one of the things I really love the most about AEW is our choices of venues are unique, and the Brady Center is obviously a music venue,” he said. “Very unique atmosphere for wrestling where… with the balcony and the seats on the floor, you’re really right up on top of the action.”

Moxley went on to discuss how that close-quarters environment impacts both the audience and the performers inside the ring.

“So you can feel the sweat and blood flying off people,” he continued. “You can really feel the hits and everything like that, and you can see up close the really gruesome things that happen sometimes.”

The former AEW World Champion has long been known for his hard-hitting, physical style, making the intimate setting of smaller venues a natural fit for the type of atmosphere he enjoys creating during his matches.

Tonight, Moxley will put the AEW Continental Championship on the line when he defends the title against Shane Taylor on the Summer Blockbuster edition of AEW Dynamite.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster Results coverage.