Jon Moxley loves nothing more in the world than professional wrestling.

The AEW superstar and former three-time world champion discussed this topic during a recent appearance on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, where he and his wife chatted about his love of the independent circuit.

The Purveyor of Violence explains how he is a “foot-to-the-gas pedal” type of person, and often times books himself up even if he’s feeling beaten up.

I don’t know how many (Indies) I’ll do this year. What I don’t like is, I have to be really cognizant of not pushing myself too hard. I’m a very foot-to-the-gas pedal person, and I don’t know any different. If I’m feeling really great, I’ll be like, ‘I’ll book myself for six Saturdays in a row and wrestle 20 minutes on Dynamite every week.’ Then you get halfway through that and you’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m pretty beat up. Maybe I should take a week off,’ but then it’s too late because if I do an Indie show, tickets are sold and the whole thing is built around me and they’re streaming it. I can’t just call off. I have to go.

Moxley later discusses having a heavy weight on his shoulders for missing events, like the time he was away at an alcohol treatment center, or how he recently had to miss an OTT event because of the AEW House Show.

Then, I have commitments to AEW. The thing with OTT the other week, I was fucking furious about, just because…totally happy to do a house show. You’re telling me I’m doing a show and I only have to drive 90 miles, great, what better way to spend a Saturday night. I was already booked on that day. It’s just this weight, the days that I missed when I was in rehab, I missed a DEFY show, a bunch of AEW shows, and a pay-per-view. Having that weight on my back of a date that I feel I have to make up, I feel so bad about it. I hate having that weight. Now, I still have to go to OTT. I probably shouldn’t advertise it because I don’t want to jinx it. I’m just going to show up. I will make that day up. Sorry about that unfortunate circumstance, fans in Ireland.

Elsewhere in the interview, Moxley spoke about the backstage drama in AEW, specifically CM Punk and the issues the two had leading up to their ALL OUT 2022 matchup. You can read about that here.

