AEW world champion Jon Moxley participated in the media scrum following last night’s Full Gear pay per view to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights are below.

Says he loved working with Eddie Kingston:

I don’t know, maybe everybody hated it, but I thought it was f—— awesome. The whole thing with Eddie has been really awesome. I guess I can say good things about him now because our issue, our beef is squashed for the moment. The way this all came about was kind of, you know, Lance [Archer], I get called at 2:30 in the afternoon [on the] day of Dynamite, I had a whole other set of plans for Lance and ideas I had pitched that was gonna go in a whole different direction. And get two calls, Lance tested positive. Son of a b—-. Every week, somebody’s got COVID. So what do you think about you and Eddie’ Hm, interesting. Jump right into this….. It just made perfect sense. I think we can, I’m telling you dude, we can do me and Eddie, you know, he’s kind of new, he hasn’t had a big name on a big stage for very long. I was like, I know this f—— guy, I know me and Eddie can sell, in four weeks, I know we can. I just had all the faith in the world.

Taking on Kenny Omega:

Obviously, he’s one of the best in the world, and sharing the ring with a guy that good is always awesome. It’ll be a whole new thing that will be a whole different set of circumstances than the last time we had a rivalry together. Now we’re in completely different places as characters, as wrestlers, and it’ll be a whole new thing.

On staying committed during the COVID era:

From the get go, no pressure whatsoever like dude I’d you wanna come that’d be great. But if you, pandemic whatever, you know, and I was like I’m with you, I’m 100 percent with you, I’m ride or die with you, let’s do this. Because it’s vital to the industry that AEW be a success for the whole industry.

