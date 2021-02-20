AEW superstar and current IWGP United States champion Jon Moxley appeared on the Fight Game Media podcast to promote his appearance on Bloodsport and discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how AEW and IMPACT can trade talent and how he would have been working a full-time schedule with NJPW if not for the pandemic. Highlights are below.

Says that IMPACT and AEW can trade talent:

Obviously, I have a contract with AEW, but I work other places. An actual independent contractor who basically does whatever the fuck I want. The pandemic might’ve helped shit out too as far as people getting creative and trading talent. There would be a door open between us and IMPACT, which is really cool. What if a team or a wrestler is between stories or doesn’t have anything real specific going on, especially a younger guy who needs to work and get more experience. They can go to IMPACT and do something, or if someone in IMPACT isn’t doing anything, they can come over and help us out here.

How he would have had a full schedule with NJPW if not for the pandemic:

New Japan, the door has been open for me the whole time. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, I would’ve had a full schedule in Japan, the same way I was in January and February [2020]. The possibility is there for younger guys to get experience working there or for their bigger names to do a showcase here. Nobody has to be married, just the doors being down. People need to get more creative in the pandemic and it’s opened people’s minds to get out of their normal rut. It’s gonna be more common for people to work for multiple companies.

