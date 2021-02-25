AEW superstar Jon Moxley recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to hype the March 7th Revolution pay per view, where the Purveyor of Violence will be taking on Kenny Omega in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch for the AEW championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the fans who are critical of the violent exploding barbed wire deathmatch:

I’d say you probably shouldn’t watch the pay-per-view then, or at least turn it off before that match happens.

Promises that the match will be ultra-violent:

It’s the good thing about AEW, we’ve got a little something for everybody, but there’s really no way to sugarcoat an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, you know, so if don’t want to see it, then don’t watch. If you think your kid is going to be a little bit too young to watch it, a little bit too violent for them, don’t watch it.

Says this type of danger is what wrestling has been missing lately:

I think it’s something wrestling has been missing lately. I think it’s something wrestling has been missing in the last several years, or maybe a decade or more, or whatever, is the element of actual danger. An element of… You know, that feeling of, when it’s main event time, when the bell rings and the ring announcer walks down the aisle, this is the moment where all the marbles are on the line and there’s not an element of danger, that element of the Mike Tyson fight or, ‘Well, somebody could really…’ We’re really risking our lives. These gentlemen are doing something extraordinary here and really putting their body on the line.

Says matches of this caliber have been watered down over the years:

Things, over the last decade or so, have just got so… No matter what you advertise, you can put whatever you want on a poster and make it seem like you’re going to see something super-violent or whatever, but at the end of the day, these extreme kind of matches have been watered down and they’re just safe and, you know, the same old, same old and we look like we’re playing f***ing Pattycake, and I think we’re going to bring back a real element of actual unpredictability and actual danger.

Promises to deliver:

There’s no restrictions as far as what could happen in AEW and I can’t thank AEW, Tony Khan, and everybody enough that the fact that, when they put me in these situations, I make it very clear, ‘Don’t put me in these situations if you don’t want… Be careful what you wish for. If you want Jon Moxley at level ten, then make sure that’s what you really want.’ I don’t want to get yelled at by sponsors, and TNT, and Bleacher Report, and everybody, after the fact, so make sure this is what you really want and that’s what we’re doing – and that’s what we’re going to get on March 7th. It’ll be unlike anything you’ve seen, definitely any time recently.

On how excited he is: