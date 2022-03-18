AEW superstar and former world champion Jon Moxley released a new epic promo on top NJPW talent Will Ospreay, who had been calling out the Purveyor of Violence for a potential showdown at the April 16th Windy City Riot event in Chicago.

Although not yet confirmed by NJPW Moxley has accepted Ospreay’s challenge, and leaves him with some harsh words of encouragement.

Like the wise man once said, “Don’t start nothing, won’t be nothing.” I can’t believe it’s come to this. I thought we were cool? We’ve shared Korean BBQ together. We’ve walked around stupid in the streets of Tokyo together drinking Strong Zeros. I thought we were cool, but you think you could pick up a microphone and say whatever you want, you think you could put my name in your mouth? You think you can say whatever you want and just cause there’s an ocean between us it won’t get back to me? It’s time to learn that your words have consequences. I may have never seen a wrestler in the ring, a performer more talented than Will Ospreay. I wish I had just a fraction of the talent of Will Ospreay, but it might be time to beat some humility into Will Ospreay because he’s walking around acting and talking like a clown. There’s no faster way to learn humility than to have to vomit up your own teeth after they got knocked down your throat. So on April 16th…I’m going to pound Will Ospreay into the mat like a railroad spike. We can do it at New Japan Windy City Riot, or we can do it in the parking lot.

You can see the full promo below.