AEW’s Jon Moxley has been added to the upcoming NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view.

There’s no word yet on who Moxley will wrestle, but NJPW has just announced that he will make his return to the company at Resurgence on May 21.

This will be Moxley’s first NJPW match since October 27, 2022, where he made a surprise appearance at The Night Before Rumble On 44th Street, teaming with Kazuchika Okada, Eddie Kingston, Homicide, The Amazing Red and YOH to defeat Jay White, Juice Robinson, Jorel Nelson, Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and El Phantasmo. His last NJPW singles match was the No DQ win over El Desperado at Music City Mayhem on July 30, 2022.

The NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. It will air live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary, and will then air at a later date on NJPW Strong. Below is the updated card:

IWGP United States Title #1 Contender’s Tournament

Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner will face Lance Archer in the finals at NJPW Dominion on June 4 with the winner challenging champion Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 25.

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Mercedes Moné

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match

Momo Kohgo vs. Willow Nightingale

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion

Stephanie Vaquer or Mercedes Moné vs. Momo Kohgo or Willow Nightingale

Jon Moxley vs. TBA

