AEW superstar Jon Moxley was a recent guest on his wife Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, most notably how the former world champion dawned the nickname, “Titty Master.” Hear Moxley’s epic tale, which includes a nightmare, a message through the ether, and a journey to the top of Mount Titicaca, in the highlights below.

How he was given a message through the ether:

“Here’s the thing you have to understand, that one does not simply wake up in the morning and put on the ‘Titty Master’. One does not come home at night and take it off, this is a life you live when you are bequeathed the energy of the Titty Master. It all started, I woke up in a cold sweat. A cold sweat, I had a nightmare, and I was given a message through the ether and I knew where I needed to go. Somehow I knew, the universe put me on a path and I set out on a journey to Mount Titicaca. I climbed to the top of this mountain, lightning crashing, wind, dust in my face, ash flying,” Moxley said, “and I see the Titty elders at the top of the mountain, standing around a tree.”

Says a bolt of lightning struck a big oak tree, revealing nunchucks with TM on them:

“They all raise their hands in the air and then lightning strikes and it hits this big oak tree! I think it was an oak—it may have been a ficus, but not one of the little ficuses in like an office. It’s like a super ficus, but whatever kind of tree it was, it doesn’t matter. And then out of this lightning strike, I see two glowing pieces of wood and I’m called to them. I feel a pull and the elders look at me, I look at them and I look at the wood, I see it coming into view. It’s this pair of nunchucks inscribed into the wood with the lightning, a ‘T’ inscribed into the wood from burning with the lightning, and an ‘M’. And the elders,” he explained, “they put their hoods up and they walk away and they leave me alone on top of the mountain with these [nunchucks]. And at that moment, I realize I am the Titty Master.”

