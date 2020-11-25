AEW world champion Jon Moxley was the first guest on his wife Renee Paquette’s new podcast, Oral Sessions, to talk about a variety of pro-wrestling related topics, including the Purveyor Of Violence being more aware of his physical window and how he will assess what his career is like in the next couple years. Highlights are below.

Says he’s going to assess how things are in the next couple years:

It’s the life we live and it’s part of the job or whatever. If I just kept on doing that at the same pace, I wouldn’t have lasted long. I can feel my physical window. Not that it’s closing, but I can feel the distance now. I’m not gonna say I can feel it closing but I’m aware of it now and I wanna keep it open and extend and I wanna be able to wrestle as long as I possibly can. I would like to be 50 and wrestle. If we had kids, I would like them to be able and come see me wrestle and I like to do physical stuff. So, over the next year or two, I’ll make a — I’ll just kind of see where I’m at physically and make a decision. This whole pandemic situation really changed the year and made it a lot less busy for me.

How difficult it has been for him to travel:

But also, I’ve been having super physical matches and [I’ve] been going back and forth to Jacksonville which is a b*tch. Jacksonville’s a great town, Daily’s Place is a great venue, it’s perfect for what we’re doing and I’m glad that we have it. It’s a blessing that we have such a great venue to run safely in, but getting to Jacksonville to Vegas and back and back and forth is a b*tch. Like the west coast guys are like, ‘Aw man, this is a b*tch’ because it’s a full day of travel.

Check out the full first episode of Oral Sessions below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)