Jon Moxley had a tough night in the office on Saturday evening.

At Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 27, Moxley squared off against Kyle Fletcher in the second match of the night, with a spot in the Continental Classic Finals on the line. While the bout delivered its usual physicality, one mid-match moment immediately stood out.

And not by design.

During a ringside sequence involving the steel steps, Moxley slipped while the two were setting up another spot. The stumble caused Moxley to crash tooth-first into the top edge of the steps, resulting in visible blood and what appeared to be damage to his teeth.

The incident looked accidental and completely unplanned.

That concern was later confirmed after the show, when Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported that Moxley had “legit” split his tooth in two during the mishap.

A painful fluke.

Even by Moxley standards.

Despite the brutal setback, Moxley powered through the rest of the night. He went on to defeat Fletcher to advance and later overcame Kazuchika Okada in the tournament finals, capping off a grueling evening by crowning himself the new AEW Continental Champion.

Blood, broken teeth, and gold.

Just another night at the office for Jon Moxley.

