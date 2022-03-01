Former UFC heavyweight champion and pro-wrestling star Josh Barnett has announced another marquee matchup for his Bloodsport 8 event, which takes place on March 8th from Pair Park in Dallas Texas, one of many shows that occur as a part of the GCW Collective on WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Busick wanted to enter Bloodsport at the top of the pyramid and Moxley is there to see him crash and burn. A mat clinician takes on a human tsunami. Jon Moxley takes on Biff Busick at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8 Tix – https://t.co/RkdYOjL2KC pic.twitter.com/JPnfxujwQ4 — (@JoshLBarnett) March 1, 2022

Buswick has been calling out a number of top stars, including Moxley, ever since his non-compete from WWE came to an end.