Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley took shots at his former employer earlier this week after the AEW Rampage tapings in Cleveland. This is the same night Moxley defeated CM Punk to become the undisputed champion.

After the tapings ended at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, there was an in-ring segment with The Blackpool Combat Club’s Moxley, William Regal, Bryan Danielson, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, plus Dustin Rhodes. Moxley praised the AEW fans and took a shot at WWE’s RAW and SmackDown.

“AEW fans are the best fans in the world, the best fans,” Moxley said. “The most fun I’ve ever had is wrestling for you. So we promise to keep busting our asses if you keep promising to support AEW. You watch us on TV, you tell your friends if they’re watching that Monday night, Friday night bullshit, you gotta check out Wednesdays, man. Wednesdays are where it’s at. Come back next time, bring your friend, tell them to bring two friends, next time we’re back here in Cleveland, we’ll sell this place out.”

Moxley then praised the other wrestlers in the ring. It’s important to note how he mentioned WWE wanted to call Danielson “Buddy Peacock” but Danielson noted in a 2014 interview with Chris Jericho that “Buddy Peacock” is one of the names he pitched to WWE when he was first signed as they asked him for a list of 10 potential names, and “Buddy Peacock” was his personal favorite.

“One more message for y’all tonight,” Moxley continued. “I don’t know what the future holds for Dustin Rhodes but he knows about coming back from setbacks, he knows about taking the critics and the doubters and telling them to shove it up their ass. William Regal has stared death in the face, people have tried to write him off time and time again, and he continues to be the greatest mind in this sport, the most vile, dangerous mind in this sport.

“Everyone saw Wheeler… he proved he’s tough enough for BCC, and he proved everyone wrong, including us. People have tried to write off Bryan Danielson time and time again, said he’s too small, called him ‘Buddy Peacock’, said he was a great wrestler but didn’t have any personality. He told them all, ‘Shove it up your ass, I’m the best God damn wrestler in the world, I’m the American fucking Dragon.'”

Moxley continued his promo and took a shot at former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“Claudio Castagnoli, the ROH World Champion, time and time again he was told he was going to be put in a little box,” Moxley said. “He was told that he wasn’t this or wasn’t that, or whatever the hell some old crazy man told him, some shit nobody cares about [inaudible]… Claudio came here tonight to defend the Ring of Honor World Championship, and he showed you exactly who the hell he is.”

Moxley went on to praise Arn Anderson as well, and thanked the fans for their support, also inviting them to come back. He then introduced AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and gave him the mic. Wardlow cut a babyface promo and pointed to how his family was in attendance. He said he was having a rough day but that changed as soon as he walked out in front of the fans. Wardlow talked about being a poor kid from nearby Middlefield, Ohio, and told fans that no matter who you are or how old you are, it’s never too late to start a dream or a new life. He went on and thanked everyone from the bottom of his heart, and said he can’t wait to come back because he lives for this, adding that he loves the fans.

AEW President Tony Khan closed the tapings by coming out and thanking the fans. He said he loves to bring AEW to Cleveland, and then he introduced Danhausen, who introduced FTW Champion Hook. Hook came out and immediately left. Danhausen recalled debuting for AEW in Cleveland and joked that since he’s come to AEW, he’s cursed Adam Cole, The Gunn Club, and CM Punk. He also joked that Wardlow is un-cursable, so he wanted to just say goodnight.

You can click here for the updated Rampage line-up for tonight, and click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.