AEW world champion Jon Moxley was the latest guest on the Busted Open Radio podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on wife Renee Young’s departure from WWE. Highlights are below.

How Young is currently just decompressing:

Anything could happen really. Yeah, I was pretty excited for her, and she’s kind of decompressing right now. She just came out with me because she just came out to Jacksonville. It’s really easier with the PPV and stuff. It’s easier than going back and forth, back and forth for a couple of weeks with the PPV. So, I just rocked my whole situation down here, brought the dogs and everything. Got a whole spot here by the beach, so, she’s just chilling on a beach, reading a book, relaxing right now. So, going to be good for her. Kind of have space and figure out where she wants to go next. I was pretty excited for her, just because…it’s funny because time flies by so fast in WWE, and I don’t know if it’s because the schedule or just because you’re nonstop going, It feels like just yesterday, that we just met and now, she’s been there for eight years and time flies. It’s time to do something new.

Says she has had lots of offers and he is excited for her next chapter:

I assume that… I rather let her tell you her story,” Moxley said. “I expect her to part in her own ways because she has a strong wrestling-related fanbase and she has such a strong connection to wrestling. I expect her to probably have some kind of split dinted in the water [with] wrestling if that makes sense. She has so many other things that she’s good at and into, as far as NHL, cooking, and all of that stuff. So, I actually expect her to probably end up–to be honest with you. Her phone was nonstop ringing. She’s already got people willing to give her keys to the castle, but I don’t even know if she’s been doing any of that or if she’s just been doing her own thing and create her own thing. I don’t care what she wants to do. She can go back to school and be a veterinarian for all I care, as long as she’s happy. So, I’m pretty excited for her.

