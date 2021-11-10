Prior to him checking in to an inpatient alcohol treatment program AEW superstar Jon Moxley spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio about WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and how Moxley believes that a potential dream match with the hardcore legend is better left up to the imagination. Highlights from the interview are below.

On a potential dream match with Foley:

In retrospect, I don’t want to spoil anything in the book, but it’s a chapter in the book and it was a known thing that me and Foley had this feud going on and there was a lot of behind the scenes stuff that people don’t know about that was interesting and funny and whatever. In retrospect, it’s actually better that me and Foley remains a total dream match feud. If 90s Mick Foley and current, or a decade ago, version of me feuded with Mick Foley. That would be the shit. That’s dream match shit.

How the feud could not have happened in WWE due to their scripting of storylines:

At that time, what happened was, I would come into the build and I would have in my head what I wanted to say. I would have the promo in my head, the angle in my head, and I would have it ready. Then they would hand me a script. At this time, I didn’t know there were any scripts. I would have not reacted very good. I would have reacted poorly, to say the least, to be handed a script and I would have been deemed ‘hard to work with’ or ‘a bad attitude.’ It would have all probably gone to shit and me and Foley would have had this great feud that we could have had outside of WWE at a different time and place if we could have crossed paths, which we never did. That’s for sure, ‘Goddamn, that’s easy money.’ Me and Mick? Dude. At that exact time and place, it probably wouldn’t have worked out very good.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)