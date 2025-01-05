Dude Love has resurfaced.

During a surprise appearance at the OVW ‘Nightmare Rumble’ event on January 4th, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley showed up as Dude Love to eliminate a competitor.

Foley used Mr. Socko during the segment.

The International Women’s Cup tournament came to an end at Wrestle Dynasty 2025.

Momo Watanabe defeated Athena, Willow Nightingale and Persephone to win the tournament. The finish came when Athena pinned Watanabe.

Athena had the match won after an O-Face on Willow, but Thekla pulled the referee out of the ring.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

momo win , she right to make a challenge any title #njWD pic.twitter.com/ROrL3hZWd8 — なかわんくま/nakawankuma/中博俊 (@nakawankuma) January 5, 2025

Following the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Collision, The Death Riders sent a message to Rated FTR by attacking the Rock N’ Roll Express.

As the show went off the air, Jon Moxley’s faction had tied up the legendary tag team and took out The Outrunners when they ran in to help. They quickly ran off when Rated FTR went backstage to stop them.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Private Party defended their tag team titles against Lio Rush and Action Andretti.

The finish came when Rush attempted to help Andretti cheat his way to a victory. However, Rush’s hands got kicked away when assisting a pinfall attempt. This allowed Zay to roll up Andretti for the pin.

Private Party’s reign with the AEW World Tag Team Championships stands at 67 days.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Lio Rush and Action Andretti have been looking for their shot and now they've got it! The AEW World Tag Team Championship is on the line RIGHT NOW! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@IamLioRush | @ActionAndretti pic.twitter.com/wa2l00HGIi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2025

Also on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Daniel Garcia defeated Mark Briscoe to retain the TNT Championship. The finish came when Garcia got a jackknife pin to retain.

Garcia’s reign as TNT Champion stands at 42 days.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

We kick off the first Collision of 2025 with a BATTLE for The TNT Championship! Here comes Mark Briscoe! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/ysKfupCD8c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2025

The TNT Champion is in the house!

Daniel Garcia goes 1-on-1 with Mark Briscoe to JUMP OFF Collision in 2025! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@GarciaWrestling | @SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/6AY7Y9X2Ig — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2025

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta sent a warning to Rated FTR.

In a backstage segment, Yuta focused his attention on Jay White, while Mox told Cope and FTR that he wouldn’t stop them from coming after him and his group.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below: