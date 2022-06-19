Jon Moxley’s next GCW Championship defense has been announced. He worked his first GCW match since WrestleMania weekend on Saturday night where he beat Tony Deppen.

Post-match, Blake Christian confronted him and they exchanged words before it was revealed they would wrestle for the title at The People vs GCW event on July 29 following The Roast of Ric Flair at 10:30 p.m.

Moxley has been GCW Champion since winning the title during All Out weekend in 2021.