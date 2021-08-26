Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured former world champion Jon Moxley revealing that he will be taking on Japanese wrestling legend Satoshi Kojima at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view from Chicago. The Purveyor of Violence cut a promo promising to put an end to Kojima after he acknowledged his contributions to both NJPW and AJPW.

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the AEW world championship

-Britt Baker versus Kris Statlander for the AEW women’s championship

-The Young Bucks versus TBD inside a steel cage for the AEW tag team championship

-CM Punk versus Darby Allin

-Jon Moxley versus Satoshi Kojima

-Andrade versus PAC

-Paul Wight versus QT Marshall

-Women’s Casino Battle Royale