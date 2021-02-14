Jon Moxley is slated to work Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 event.

He was originally scheduled to face Josh Barnett at the second Bloodsport event, but an MRSA infection prevented that from happening. He was then supposed to work the event on WrestleMania 36 weekend, but that got nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finally worked the show last October where he faced Chris Dickinson and picked up the victory.

He will now take on fellow former WWE star Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Bloodsport 5 on February 20th.

At the last Bloodsport event, WWE filmed portions of a documentary with him.