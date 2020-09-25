AEW world champion Jon Moxley’s opponent for the upcoming GCW Bloodsport special has been revealed.

MMA star turned pro-wrestler Josh Barnett announced on Twitter that the Purveyor of Violence will be taking on Chris Dickinson in the show’s headlining matchup. Moxley was originally supposed to face Barnett at Bloodsport II, but was replaced at the last minute due to an infection in his elbow that also forced him to miss the 2019 ALL OUT pay per view for AEW.

Our main event for Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport Jon Moxely vs Chris Dickinson Who will have the strength and determination to prevail on Oct 11th? Watch it live on @FiteTV @GCWrestling_ @jonmoxley @DirtyDickinson #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/3RDIGb6d8f — (@JoshLBarnett) September 25, 2020

Bloodsport takes place on October 11th from the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. It is being run in conjunction with GCW’s Collective weekend.