Jon Moxley is set to reunite with one of his former tag team partners in Sami Callihan to face The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) for the upcoming Pro Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors event on July 9 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, IA.

The last time Mox and Callihan teamed together was in February 2011 at a Ground Breaking Wrestling event.

During their time as a tag team, they worked for CZW, wXw, Jersey Pro Wrestling, IWC, and AIW.

Updated Pro Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors

* Swerve Strickland, Rich Swann & Matthew Palmer vs. JT Dunn, Tyler Matrix & Logan James in a Cage of Horrors match

* Ruby Soho vs. Billie Starkz

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. 1 Called Manders

* The Switchblades (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) vs. The Wolves (Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards)