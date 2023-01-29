Jon Moxley will make his OTT debut when he works the ScrapperMania show on March 17th in Wolverhampton, England.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion will wrestle former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Moxley had been scheduled to compete for OTT at ScrapperMania 6, but was canceled when the world shut down.

The likes of Santino Marella, Session Moth Martina and Davey Richards are advertised to appear.