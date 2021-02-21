Jon Moxley took on fellow former WWE star Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Bloodsport 5 on Saturday night.

He was originally scheduled to face Josh Barnett at the second Bloodsport event, but an MRSA infection prevented that from happening. He was then supposed to work the event on WrestleMania 36 weekend, but that got nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finally worked the show last October where he faced Chris Dickinson and picked up the victory.

Now, Barnett vs. Moxley will take place in April.