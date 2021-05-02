All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

The Blade and Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana and Alan “5” Angels

Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace

FTR vs. Hughes Bros

Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa

Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall (w/ The Factory)