All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.
They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
The Blade and Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana and Alan “5” Angels
Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace
FTR vs. Hughes Bros
Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka
Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa
Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami
Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall (w/ The Factory)
