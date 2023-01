AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite from the legendary Forum in Los Angeles, California. Check it out below.

-The Elite vs. Death Triangle Escalera De La Muerte for the AEW Trios Championship

-Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

-Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Jungle Boy & FTW Champion HOOK vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty