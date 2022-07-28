Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho will clash once again inside an AEW ring.

The longtime rivals will face one another in two weeks at AEW Quake For The Lake in Minneapolis for Mox’s interim world championship. The last time they faced-off was at Revolution 2020, when the Purveyor of Violence defeated the Demo God to begin his first reign as world champion.

You can see the segment from tonight’s Fight for the Fallen where the match was made official below.

Jon Moxley doesn't want the gimmicked Jericho for the #AEW Interim World Championship; Jon Moxley wants LIONHEART Jericho at #QuakeByTheLake in Minneapolis, MN on Wednesday August 10! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8NIiarjxsd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

This is the first matchup announced for Quake By The Lake. Stay tuned.