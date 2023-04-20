AEW has announced the full lineup for this Saturday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which features top stars in action like Jon Moxley, FTR, Julia Hart and more. Check out the card below.

-El Hio Del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels

-FTR, Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Varsity Athletes & Slim J

-Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart

-We’ll hear from The Hardy Boyz, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy