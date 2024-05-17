A new match has been added to AEW Double or Nothing.
Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship matchup against Konosuke Takeshita at the event, which takes place on May 26th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tony Khan revealed the news this evening on social media. This is an Eliminator match, so if Takeshita defeats Moxley he will earn a future shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
Sunday, May 26#AEWDoN
Las Vegas @MGMGrand@njpw1972 IWGP World Title Eliminator@JonMoxley vs @Takesoup
5 years after he arrived at AEW's first ever event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will fight vs Konosuke Takeshita 1-on-1 at #AEWDoN with a title shot at stake! pic.twitter.com/6NbxWTjnaF
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 17, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:
AEW World Championship Match:
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage
AEW Women’s Championship Match:
Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
AEW International Championship Match:
Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay
Anarchy In The Arena Match:
The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson is & Eddie Kingston’s replacement
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match:
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita