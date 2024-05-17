A new match has been added to AEW Double or Nothing.

Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship matchup against Konosuke Takeshita at the event, which takes place on May 26th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tony Khan revealed the news this evening on social media. This is an Eliminator match, so if Takeshita defeats Moxley he will earn a future shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Sunday, May 26#AEWDoN

Las Vegas @MGMGrand@njpw1972 IWGP World Title Eliminator@JonMoxley vs @Takesoup 5 years after he arrived at AEW's first ever event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will fight vs Konosuke Takeshita 1-on-1 at #AEWDoN with a title shot at stake! pic.twitter.com/6NbxWTjnaF — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 17, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

AEW International Championship Match:

Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Anarchy In The Arena Match:

The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson is & Eddie Kingston’s replacement

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita