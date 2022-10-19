AEW has its main event matchup for their Full Gear pay-per-view.

Following the awkward ending to the Dynamite main event MJF came out to cash-in his chip on Jon Moxley, but MJF instead decided that he wanted to face the Purveyor of Violence at his best. He then told him that the match will take place at the November 10th event, which takes place from the Salt of the Earth’s hometown of Long Island.

"I'm gonna to earn it!" @The_MJF wants to cash in his chip for his #AEW World Championship shot at #AEWFullGear! #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KNk6T9akTg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

This is the first matchup announced for the show, which is AEW’s final pay-per-view event of the year.