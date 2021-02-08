AEW superstar Jon Moxley released a video interview with NJPW to promote his upcoming IWGP United States title showdown with Bullet Club’s KENTA, a match that has been brewing since KENTA won the briefcase and became the new number one contender. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

Says he will not just hand over the IWGP United States title:

People like to talk a lot of trash, and people are running around with briefcases, and contracts, and they’re fighting over the right to be the United Stated champion and hold that belt or whatever. I still hold that belt, so that’s my belt. You’re going to have to beat me in the ring for it.

Warns KENTA that he will pay for all his trash talk:

When I get into the ring with KENTA, sh*t’s going to go down, and he’s going to have to answer for all this stuff that he said with his mouth. And you know, your mouth can make you a lot of money in this business, but your mouth can really cause you a lot of pain and torture and pain, blues, and agony in this business you know when you overstep your boundaries with the words that come out of your mouth.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)