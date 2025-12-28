The 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament has concluded.

And we have a new champion.

Jon Moxley of The Death Riders emerged victorious in the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament, defeating Kazuchika Okada in the finals in the co-main event of the AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view on December 27 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Moxley earned his spot in the finals by defeating Kyle Fletcher in the semifinals showdown that took place in the second PPV bout of the evening, while Okada earned his spot in the finals by defeating Konosuke Takeshita in the opener.

For those who missed it, you can read a detailed recap of the Mox-Okada tourney finals below.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Finals

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jon Moxley

Who is going home as the winner of the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament? It’s time to find out, as the video package airs to set the stage for our co-main event of the evening at AEW Worlds End. We’ve got four hours behind us, and a little over one more to go.

It is reigning Continental Classic champion Kazuchika Okada of The Don Callis Family squaring off against Jon Moxley of The Death Riders in the finals of the AEW Continental Classic tournament. And it’s going down now, as we return live in the arena for our ring entrances.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second to last match of the evening at AEW’s final pay-per-view event of 2025. Things start slow, with Okada starting to mock Moxley, who responds in kind by flipping off the Rainmaker.

Okada and Mox lock up, bringing the fight to the ropes before Okada makes the break. Okada goes back after Mox, who turns it around to send Okada to the mat…but Okada counters as he gets back on his feet, sweeping Jon’s leg out and forcing him to leave the ring for a breather.

Mox gets back into the ring, but is quickly taken down by Okada. Mox gets to the ropes, forcing a break as he goes back after the International Champion, only for Okada to go right back after the leg! Mox goes after Okada’s eyes to force a break. He gets back up, but not for long as Okada drops him down.

He then goes after the leg again. Mox tries to fight back but gets hung up on the top rope by a dropkick from Okada before dropping to the floor. This gives Okada an opening as he goes after Mox for a DDT to the floor. He slams Moxley’s knee into the ring steps.

Mox tries to walk away but is kicked by Okada, who follows Jon into the ring and absorbs several strikes. He finally puts Mox on the mat with more. He goes after the leg some more with a figure four, but Mox fights his way out of the hold before getting back to his feet.

They trade strikes before Okada drops Mox with a DDT. Dueling chants from the crowd as Okada gets back to his feet, using the ropes for momentum for a running kick to the head of Mox. Okada stays on top of him with some more strikes before setting up for a neckbreaker, making the cover for a two count.

A scoop slam by Okada, who goes up top for an elbow drop before once again flipping off the crowd. He turns that over to Mox…who grabs the finger and wrenches the hand on his way back up, taking the Rainmaker down with a DDT. Both men back to their feet as they exchange strikes, and this time Jon wins the exchange.

He then cinches in a figure four leglock. Okada struggles before making it to the ropes for the break. They both stand up once more, as Okada takes Mox down with a dragon screw twice over. He turns Mox over with a Texas cloverleaf, targeting the legs even more as Mox tries to break free.

He eventually makes it to the ropes and force a break. Mox gets to his feet, shoving Okada away before the Rainmaker sends him into the corner for a flurry of strikes. Mox takes a lot of licks but manages to send Okada to the opposite corner. Okada looking for an Air Raid Crash but Mox counters into a Gotch style piledriver.

He looks for the bulldog choke as Okada works to keep the hold from being cinched in. Mox transitions into a Paradigm Shift but Okada breaks free, sneaking in a low blow followed by a Rainmaker lariat before making the cover…but Moxley kicks out! Mox gets back to his feet, but so does Okada as the two trade strikes once again.

This ends with Mox sending Okada to the mat with a Paradigm Shift, but Okada kicks out at two. Mox transitions to a bulldog choke, but Okada breaks free…only for Jon to dodge a Rainmaker lariat for one of his own! Paradigm Shift connects.

From there, we watch as he slowly makes the cover for a one count. Mox sends him back down with a curb stomp. The Death Diers leader follows up with a Death Rider DDT. He then goes for the cover and gets the pin and the victory to win the 2025 AEW Continental Classic.

Once the match wraps up, Tony Schiavone enters the ring to interview Moxley, who is celebrating with the Continental title around his waist. Schiavone hypes up what Mox has done, but Jon says “to hell with all that” before saying this title doesn’t belong to him.

Mox says it belongs to everyone in the Continental Classic who busted their asses and gave it everything they had. He gives props to the fans in the building and watching at home, thanking them and his team saying this is what they do. He drops more F-bombs and colorful language to wrap up.

Winner and 2025 AEW Continental Classic Champion: Jon Moxley