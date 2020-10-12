Jon Moxley won his debut match against Chris Dickinson with a rear naked choke hold. His opponent was original scheduled to be Josh Barnette back in April, but due to pandemic the event was postpone and Barnette had to pull out as a competitor. After the match, Moxley cut a promo to put over the event and indie wrestling. He reminds everyone to take COVID-19 precautions so they can continue to hold more events like this one. “Please wear masks, social distancing, wash your hands, don’t shake no hands. We need independent wrestling, it’s the lifeblood of this sport.”

"Please wear masks, social distancing, wash your hands, don't shake no hands. We need independent wrestling, it's the lifeblood of this sport." – Jon Moxley#Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/gE6jclJhEn — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 12, 2020

During her match at Paradigm Trapsoul, Billie Starkz went for a suicide dive to the outside but wasn’t caught in time. This caused her to fall hard onto her head. Somehow, despite being visibly shaken from the fall, she was not only able to continue her match but went on to win it. A fan that was there live noted on Twitter that she was checked out at ringside off camera and was given the okay to continue. Starkz tweeted later tonight to let everyone know that she was okay.

Billie Starkz injured, face first on dive, scary stuff 🙏🏿

She's still in the match (somehow)#CallOffMonday pic.twitter.com/S2OGITAJW3 — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 12, 2020