Jon Moxley is your new AEW Champion.

Bryan Danielson is retired.

And that’s not even the worst of things.

The AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. went off the air with Excalibur literally crying as “The American Dragon” lost his title and was forced into retirement, with matters being made worse in the form of a vicious post-match assault.

After the match, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Marina Shafir joined Mox in the ring. Mox took the AEW title and put it in a sack. He stopped for a moment and then he pulled out a plastic bag. They prepare to suffocate Danielson again.

As they go to do this, Darby Allin runs out with a chair to make the save. Wheeler Yuta ends up attacking and they lock Allin to the ropes and make him watch as Yuta suffocates Danielson with a plastic bag.

Jeff Jarrett tries to run out to help, but they beat him down, too. They put Danielson’s head in a steel chair and stomp on it. The entire locker room runs down and chases off the heels. A stretcher is brought out for Danielson and Allin is unhooked from the ropes. They load Danielson up on the stretcher as Excalibur literally cries on commentary.

That somber note is how the show went off the air.

After the show, AEW wrote via X, “Due to its graphic nature, AEW will not be posting the post-match attack on Bryan Danielson.”

Jon Moxley's 4th reign as #AEW World Champion begins tonight as the reign and career of Bryan Danielson is over. Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@BryanDanielson | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/agp3JLAx0N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024