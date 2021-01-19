Renee Paquette and AEW President Tony Khan revealed on the latest edition of Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast that former world champion Jon Moxley is currently working on a book.

Khan begins by saying, “I’ve read some of the book he’s writing. It’s awesome.”

Paquette jumps in and talks about how good Moxley’s memory is, and how he’s using her laptop to work on the book. “He’s working off of my laptop and my email is set up on there, so anytime he sends it to himself, it’s sent through my email. So he’s like, ‘check it, read it.’ I’ve read it all and I had no doubt. I’ve been up his ass forever like, ‘Dude, you need to write a book.’ He can be a very eloquent speaker and his memory is so amazing. The stuff he’s able to draw from. The fact that he’s doing it now and writing it himself, I think it’s gonna be such a badass product.”

Khan finished the conversation by saying, “I’m so excited about it and it’s going to be so cool. The best part about reading it is you can tell he’s writing it himself. It’s literally like reading him talking, which is the best.”

It is not confirmed if Moxley’s book will be a full on biography or a detailed section of his already illustrious career. Check out the full Oral Sessions podcast here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)