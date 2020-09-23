As noted earlier at this link, Lance Archer announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out of action for two weeks. It was also announced that Jon Moxley will be defending the AEW World Title on tonight’s show after originally being scheduled to team with Will Hobbs and Darby Allin against Archer, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in six-man action.

We now know Moxley’s challenger for tonight – Eddie Kingston. Kingston took to Twitter after Moxley’s announcement and made his case for a title shot.

He wrote, “Oooo really hahahahahahahaha. I was never Eliminated !!! Hahahaha come on MOX! We are cut from the same cloth hahahaha come on MOX. COME ON @TonyKhan check the rules! I want it tonight! @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite”

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan responded to the tweet and confirmed Kingston vs. Moxley for tonight.

He wrote, “Tonight on #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7 CT, JonMoxley v. Eddie Kingston for the AEW Championship! There were questions about if Eddie’s Battle Royale elimination was valid (Lance + Eddie were the final 2, Lance threw him off the top but not over), now Eddie gets his shot!”

In other news for tonight’s Dynamite, AEW has announced how Miro will be making his in-ring debut for the company. He will team with Kip Sabian to face Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in tag team action. It was also announced that we will hear from the trio of Matt Hardy and Private Party tonight.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the full tweets from Kingston and Khan:

* Matt Hardy and Private Party will speak

* Chris Jericho to appear live

* Miro will make his AEW in-ring debut, teaming with Kip Sabian vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

* Brodie Lee defends the TNT Title against Orange Cassidy

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Eddie Kingston

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

