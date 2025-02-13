On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cope and Jay White stole Jon Moxley’s briefcase containing the AEW World Championship. Cope blindsided Moxley with a steel chair to take the briefcase.

In addition to stealing the briefcase, the duo trapped Marina Shafir in a room.

Cope and White will be facing off against Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday night.

Speaking of Jon Moxley, he has now agreed to put his title on the line against Cope at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. This comes after Cope and Jay White stole the briefcase containing the World Championship, threatening to destroy it with Cope’s infamous spiked 2×4.

Chris Jericho challenged Bandido to a duel on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho challenged Bandido to come out and duel with him after the latter star defeated Bryan Keith on AEW Collision.

The duel began in the ring and as they turned around to face each other, Keith attacked Bandido. The Outrunners made the initial save and fought with Jericho and Keith.

.@TrueWillieHobbs CHOPS DOWN THE REDWOOD WITH AN EARTHSHAKING SPINEBUSTER!#AEWDynamite is on TBS and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/QODaPRLNoE — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 13, 2025

Harley Cameron released a new rap video with her Mercedes Mone puppet on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

In a video featuring Cameron and her Mone puppet, she rapped but stopped midway through.

You can check out a video from the segment below:

FEEL THE WRATH! Harley Cameron has her sights set on TBS Championship at Grand Slam Australia! Watch #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork & @SportsonMax @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/v6v9e9zhtJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2025

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Samoa Joe, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, & Kip Sabian

* MJF and Hangman Page face-to-face.

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select has provided some details surrounding Pro Wrestling EVE’s Multiverse Rumble event, which you can see below:

The event drew 518 attendees, marking it as the third-highest attended all-women’s wrestling event in Europe. It now sits behind EVE WrestleQueendom 1 and WrestleQueendom 2 in terms of attendance. Combined with last month’s WrestleQueendom, the Multiverse Rumble contributed to the highest back-to-back show attendance in EVE’s history.

Sources from EVE revealed that the spot featuring Will Ospreay and Anita Vaughan was a last-minute addition after several pull-outs from the match. The moment was intended as a lighthearted, non-canon segment for fans to enjoy.

The Multiverse Rumble was orchestrated by Rayne Leverkusen and signed off by EVE’s Dann Read.

Initially, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor were both scheduled to compete in the Rumble itself. However, they were moved into the event’s main event spot in favor of the Rumble match.

Will Ospreay served as a producer for several matches at Multiverse Rumble, in addition to his role as director for the event’s broadcast.

Neither Dann Read nor Amira were slated to commentate the event. The originally scheduled commentators encountered travel issues, leading to a last-minute substitution.

The event experienced some audio problems at the start, but they were swiftly fixed. A revised version of the show was uploaded afterward, free of the technical issues.

Jamie Hayter entered the event to her original EVE theme music, “Heads Will Roll.” After the show, she delivered a heartfelt promo, praising EVE as the first promotion to give her a regular booking during her indie career. Hayter expressed that EVE remains her “home” and that she will return in the future.

Pro Wrestling EVE also announced several matches for their upcoming Women Behaving Badly event. These include a bout between Miyu Yamashita and Session Moth Martina, as well as a double-fall EVE Championship match featuring Nina Samuels, Alex Windsor, and Skye Smitson. Sources indicate that the event is nearly sold out.

On February 7th, during the Multiverse Rumble, Will Ospreay made his presence felt by hitting a pedigree on Anita ‘Triple H’ Vaughan, only to be eliminated by Rayne-O-Mac (Rayne Leverkusen). This marks another appearance by Ospreay in EVE, who had previously been involved in a beatdown at an event last year.

In a recent interview with Fightful, EVE’s owner Dann Read praised Ospreay’s contributions, and Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has now learned that Ospreay has been involved with EVE behind the scenes for some time. Since April 2024, Ospreay has worked as a producer for the promotion. Moreover, since October 2024, he has been a key member of EVE’s creative team. Ospreay’s expertise extends beyond EVE, as he also helped produce the Cut Throat Collective vs. Team RevPro match during last year’s All In weekend and has previously contributed to other notable U.S.-based indie promotions.

Ospreay’s partner, Alex Windsor, also played a significant role at Multiverse Rumble, facing Jamie Hayter in the event’s main event.