The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line at this year’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Following his successful title defense against EVIL at NJPW Dominion this weekend, the Blackpool Combat Club member called out anyone for the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event.

His challenge would go on to be answered and accepted by the man he originally beat to claim the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, former title-holder Tetsuya Naito.

The match was made official for AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024, which takes place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on June 30.

Also scheduled for the show is:

* TNT Championship Ladder Match

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

* Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

* Mina Shirakawa vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

* AEW International Champion Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

* New Japan Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone – Title for Title

