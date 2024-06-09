The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line at this year’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
Following his successful title defense against EVIL at NJPW Dominion this weekend, the Blackpool Combat Club member called out anyone for the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event.
His challenge would go on to be answered and accepted by the man he originally beat to claim the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, former title-holder Tetsuya Naito.
The match was made official for AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024, which takes place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on June 30.
Also scheduled for the show is:
* TNT Championship Ladder Match
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy
* Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
* Mina Shirakawa vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship
* AEW International Champion Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship
* New Japan Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone – Title for Title
