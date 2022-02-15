New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this Thursday’s broadcast on AXS TV will feature a match from the 2019 Best of the Super Juniors finals, where Juice Robinson defended the IWGP U.S. championship against a debuting Jon Moxley. Full details can be found below.

The countdown to all new NJPW on AXS TV is nearly over, as action kicks off Thursday March 3 at 10PM eastern!

Before that though, fans have been treated to some great matches from AXS’ archives, and this week is no exception! Take a trip back to the Best of the Super Jr. finals in 2019, and the debut of the Death Rider in NJPW!

After a series of teases directed at then IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson, Moxley made his long awaited debut in Ryogoku Sumo Hall, and the result was a wild and violent battle for the red and gold.

Plus this week, after Jay White and Hiroshi Tanahashi’s battle over the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on last week’s edition, watch the Ace and the Switchblade go to war once more, as Tanahashi sought redemption on a path back from injury.

Catch it all Thursday night at 10/9c immediately following IMPACT!