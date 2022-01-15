Jon Moxley’s in-ring return is now official.

GCW has confirmed that Moxley will defend his GCW World Title against Homicide at The World On GCW pay-per-view from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Saturday, January 23.

Moxley has been away from pro wrestling since entering into treatment for alcohol use in early November. He has not wrestled since defeating Jimmy Jacobs in a Street Fight at TWR’s Tales from The Ring 4 event on October 30, and has not been on TV or pay-per-view since the October 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he defeated 10 of The Dark Order in a match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

There’s no word on when Moxley will be back in the ring for AEW, but it should be soon.

This will be the fourth singles match between Moxley and Homicide. They last wrestled at a Dragon Gate USA event on January 30, 2011, where Moxley picked up the win in a Street Fight. Before that, Moxley retained his CZW Title over Homicide at CZW’s Cage of Death XII event on December 11, 2010, and Moxley defeated Homicide in a Relaxed Rules match at EVOLVE 6 on November 20, 2010,

Below is the updated line-up for The Wrld On GCW, along with the announcement on Homicide vs. Moxley:

* Jon Moxley defends the GCW World Title against Homicide

* Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela

* Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

* Jonathan Gresham defends the ROH World Title against Blake Christian

* Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)

