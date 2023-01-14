Over The Top Wrestling has announced the re-scheduled debut of AEW’s Jon Moxley.

Moxley is set to appear at OTT Scrappermania 7 on Saturday, March 18 from National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets went on sale today. This is OTT’s biggest event of the year, and will mark Moxley’s first appearance in Europe since the WWE tour in 2018.

OTT quickly sold out of tickets to the Moxley pre-show meet & greet, which was priced at €55.00. This includes the meet & greet, one exclusive signed 8×10 photo, and one professional photo-op.

There’s no word yet on who Moxley will wrestle that night, but other stars advertised to appear include Trent Seven, Davey Richards, Session Moth Martina, OTT Champion Omari, OTT Women’s Champion Debbie Keitel, and OTT Tag Team Champions The Draw (Adam Maxted, Charlie Sterling).

Moxley was originally booked to wrestle David Starr at OTT Scrappermania 6 in March 2020, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19. After that event, OTT launched a GoFundMe campaign to help recoup losses from the event being postponed, and Moxley made a $1,000 donation.

