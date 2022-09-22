New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City following last night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, which saw Moxley capture the vacant title by defeating Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals.

After the match, Moxley posed on the ropes and looked up at MJF, who was watching from his luxury box with his Casino Battle Royale poker chip, which guarantees him a future title shot. MJF looked back at Moxley with a dead stare, while BCC head William Regal joined Danielson and Moxley in the ring, from his spot at the announce table. Danielson was asking Regal if he had passed out in Moxley’s rear naked choke for the finish. Regal tried to put the strap around Moxley’s waist, but Danielson took it away as Dynamite went off the air on TBS.

In an update, Danielson ended up putting the title around Moxley’s waist after Dynamite went off the air. Moxley and Danielson then shook hands and embraced in the middle of the ring before Danielson made his exit, limping up the ramp.

Moxley continued his celebration and made his exit, but stopped on the ramp to take a mic and address the crowd. He made it clear that the AEW World Title does not define him, and that he thinks AEW is the best pro wrestling promotion.

“…You have no idea how good you guys were tonight,” Moxley told the NYC crowd. “Let me tell you this, I am now once again the AEW World Champion, and it is among one of the best things that I will ever do, but it is not even near the top of the list. This championship doesn’t define me! Being a good man, being a good father, being the kind of man people can look up to… that is what defines me. But when it comes down to the best wrestling promotion on the planet… blood, swear, tears, passion. …This belt doesn’t define me, but I define this belt!”

As we’ve noted, Moxley was originally scheduled to take 6 weeks of vacation following the AEW All Out pay-per-view earlier this month, but AEW President Tony Khan needed he and Chris Jericho to step up while top stars were being suspended for the All Out backstage fight, which put CM Punk and Producer Ace Steel against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. A friend of Moxley’s recently stated that he was “pissed off” and “not too happy” about having to go back to work so soon.

Moxley became the first-ever three-time AEW World Champion with his win at Grand Slam last night. You can click here for spoilers on his first big title defense happening on a special Tuesday Night Dynamite, and you can click here for full spoilers from last night’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage.

