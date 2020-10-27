AEW star John Silver was a recent guest on the Living The Gimmick podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s actually getting to display his personality on AEW:

I never knew that was expected or wanted from me, especially being in The Dark Order gimmick. You think of creepy cult guys that are brainwashed to be in this group basically, so I just did this look consistently, just tried to act vicious when I was in the ring. But then when I started doing the BTE, they were like ‘why aren’t you doing this on TV?’ I was like ‘(expletive), how was I supposed to know?’ So now it’s almost a challenge to be even more out there and ridiculous and outrageous now. It’s like okay, now I can just be me. Now you’re seeing John Silver be actual John Silver.

How he’s standing out more because of it:

You’re fighting for two hours of time, and every minute is huge. So it’s just a time thing right now, I really hope we get an opportunity to have another show eventually just so that we can show off this stuff a little bit more. But I think now, you’re seeing John Silver on TV that is John Silver on BTE. Maybe not the 100% the same, maybe it’s a little bit, tiny bit toned down. But at least okay, now they kind of get what I am now, I guess.

On working with Brodie Lee:

Once we started doing these bits, it was like natural chemistry, especially on camera. In real life too, but on camera you can clearly see it when something just clicks. But even backstage, we joke around, and he’s been great. He kind of helped us have more of an identity, especially on TV. Where it’s like okay, he is the leader, he is the big guy, he is the (expletive), the strong muscle (expletive) top dog, and we’re like his corporation almost, so it kind of made us feel like we knew more of our direction too just having that.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)