– Jon Stewart referenced John Cena’s heel turn from WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto on the latest episode of The Daily Show while discussing U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
.@JonStewart breaks down how Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting turned into a WWE Smackdown pic.twitter.com/XIXMMozI5v
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 4, 2025
– Seth “Freakin'” Rollins also spoke about Cena’s heel turn, as well as his thoughts on the post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE Raw from Buffalo, N.Y. on March 3, during the debut episode of the new Raw Recap podcast hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.
– WWE continued the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” countdown on Tuesday. Released via the company’s official YouTube channel this morning is the complete Unsanctioned match between Triple H and Seth Rollins from WrestleMania 33, which comes in at number 44 on the list.
– WWE Games on X released their latest teaser clips and photos promoting the new WWE 2K25 video game. The latest offerings include Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber: Perth, and the ring entrance of WWE NXT Superstar Oro Mensah.
STRATUSFACTION! 🤩@trishstratuscom back in action at Elimination Chamber was a dream! #WWE2K25 pic.twitter.com/FwMevu9rqE
— #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) March 3, 2025
Yeah my @WWEgames model ATE 🍦 #MqinManMensah #OnSightOro #MetaFour #WWE2K25 pic.twitter.com/10gzU1JoUf
— Oro Mensah (@OroMensah_wwe) March 3, 2025