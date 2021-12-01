IMPACT Wrestling has announced that former NXT North American champion Jonah (fka Bronson Reed) will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of IMPACT on AXS, his first showing since he debuted at Turning Point and attacked top company superstar, Josh Alexander.

What are you most looking forward to on this Thursday's all-new #IMPACTonAXSTV? FULL PREVIEW: https://t.co/5khZfVQkFN pic.twitter.com/kwKNckfcqD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 1, 2021

Lineup for IMPACT:

-Jonah in-ring debut

-Violence By Design versus Willie Mack/Rich Swann

-Chris Sabin versus Matt Rehwoldt