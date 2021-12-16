NJPW & Impact star JONAH recently spoke with Fightful about all things pro-wrestling, including what his experience was like doing scans for the WWE 2K22 video game, and how he hopes to still be in the game despite being released from the roster. Highlights are below.

Says he did all the scans for WWE 2K22:

I did the scans, all the different facial feature scans and I came in for a separate scanning for my tattoos and stuff. I was sent videos from the MoCap people of them doing all my moves and making sure they were right. I was all ready to be in there, but I don’t think that’s happening now.

Says he would still like to be in the game despite getting cut from the roster: